Chicago Radio Ratings: The Lite still shines, Score moves up

Justin Kaufmann
Data: Nielsen; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

There's no dimming The Lite, which had another huge month in August.

Driving the news: WLIT-FM has so far dominated 2023, and the station is pulling away from the pack with a stellar 7.7 ratings share.

Strongest surge: WBMX-FM (104.3) has moved back into the top 10. The classic hip-hop station could be taking advantage of the genre's half-century celebrations.

  • Just outside the top 10, WSCR-AM (The Score) is outpacing WGN-AM and WBEZ-FM. This is in part due to broadcasting the Cubs during their summer playoff push.

Toughest tumble: WXRT-FM fell the most but still ranks third in the market.

Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics.

Disclosure: Justin Kaufmann has worked for a number of these stations.

