1 hour ago - Business
Chicago Radio Ratings: The Lite still shines, Score moves up
There's no dimming The Lite, which had another huge month in August.
Driving the news: WLIT-FM has so far dominated 2023, and the station is pulling away from the pack with a stellar 7.7 ratings share.
Strongest surge: WBMX-FM (104.3) has moved back into the top 10. The classic hip-hop station could be taking advantage of the genre's half-century celebrations.
- Just outside the top 10, WSCR-AM (The Score) is outpacing WGN-AM and WBEZ-FM. This is in part due to broadcasting the Cubs during their summer playoff push.
Toughest tumble: WXRT-FM fell the most but still ranks third in the market.
Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics.
Disclosure: Justin Kaufmann has worked for a number of these stations.
