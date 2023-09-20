Cubs organist takes fans behind the scenes
Wrigley Field organist John Benedeck is showing fans how he provides the soundtrack for Chicago Cubs home games.
What's happening: Benedeck and fellow organist Josh Langhoff have been recording their game-time performances and posting them on social media.
- Benedeck also takes real-time requests via X (Twitter), TikTok and Instagram.
Why it matters: The Cubs are a team of beloved traditions, and the organist helps connect fans to the action, including accompanying the singalong of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch.
Flashback: During his first season in 2019, Benedeck recorded himself playing "Never Gonna Give You Up" by the inimitable Rick Astley and posted it to TikTok. It was a viral hit.
- Since then, posting performances has become part of Benedeck's routine.
We asked Benedeck about the most requested and wackiest song choices he's received over the years:
- Most requested song he can't play: "Three Blind Mice" after a bad call by the umpire. (He says playing that is a good way to get fired.)
- Crowd favorites: "Centerfield" by John Fogerty, "As It Was" by Harry Styles, "Down on the Corner" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
- Clever riffs: "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer when pitching coach Tommy Hottovy heads to the mound is one Benedeck stole from co-organist Langhoff. Benedeck used to play the Darth Vader theme from Star Wars when former Cub Harrison Bader was at bat.
- New favorite: "Mess Around" by Ray Charles, which Benedeck came up with while watching John Candy's iconic performance in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."
What they're saying: "A lot of parks have brought back the organist, because there is a value to being able to play something off the cuff that you couldn't just look up on YouTube," Benedeck points out.
What's next: Hear Benedeck on Wednesday night when the Cubbies play at home against the Pirates — even if you're not at Wrigley.
