Cubs organist takes fans behind the scenes

Wrigley Field organist John Benedeck is showing fans how he provides the soundtrack for Chicago Cubs home games.

What's happening: Benedeck and fellow organist Josh Langhoff have been recording their game-time performances and posting them on social media.

Benedeck also takes real-time requests via X (Twitter), TikTok and Instagram.

Why it matters: The Cubs are a team of beloved traditions, and the organist helps connect fans to the action, including accompanying the singalong of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch.

Flashback: During his first season in 2019, Benedeck recorded himself playing "Never Gonna Give You Up" by the inimitable Rick Astley and posted it to TikTok. It was a viral hit.

Since then, posting performances has become part of Benedeck's routine.

We asked Benedeck about the most requested and wackiest song choices he's received over the years:

Most requested song he can't play: "Three Blind Mice" after a bad call by the umpire. (He says playing that is a good way to get fired.)

"Three Blind Mice" after a bad call by the umpire. (He says playing that is a good way to get fired.) Crowd favorites: "Centerfield" by John Fogerty, "As It Was" by Harry Styles, "Down on the Corner" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

"Centerfield" by John Fogerty, "As It Was" by Harry Styles, "Down on the Corner" by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Clever riffs: "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer when pitching coach Tommy Hottovy heads to the mound is one Benedeck stole from co-organist Langhoff. Benedeck used to play the Darth Vader theme from Star Wars when former Cub Harrison Bader was at bat.

New favorite: "Mess Around" by Ray Charles, which Benedeck came up with while watching John Candy's iconic performance in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

What they're saying: "A lot of parks have brought back the organist, because there is a value to being able to play something off the cuff that you couldn't just look up on YouTube," Benedeck points out.

What's next: Hear Benedeck on Wednesday night when the Cubbies play at home against the Pirates — even if you're not at Wrigley.