Allez Cafe's breakfast sandwich is among Chicago's best

Carrie Shepherd

Crispy hash brown heaven. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

There's another egg sandwich in town. And this one doesn't come with an hourlong wait in line. (More on that in an upcoming newsletter.)

The details: Allez Cafe in Bucktown is the companion to Ambrosia Foods, an "elegant catering" spot from a former Alinea and Blackbird chef Jason Melamed.

  • You can't miss the bubble-gum pink storefront at Western and Lyndale.

The best bite: The breakfast sandwich ($10) is served on a squishy potato roll with a crisp block of hash browns and a McDonald's-esque steamed egg patty. The melted Gouda is balanced with a sweet jalapeño jam.

  • I get it without the bacon, but breakfast sammie diehards will probably want to leave it on.

🍩 1 more thing: Don't skip the Earl Grey cruller ($6.50), with a cronut-style base and creamy frosting flecked with (edible) violet petals. Delicious.

donut
I think about this cruller often. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios
