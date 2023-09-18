Allez Cafe's breakfast sandwich is among Chicago's best
There's another egg sandwich in town. And this one doesn't come with an hourlong wait in line. (More on that in an upcoming newsletter.)
The details: Allez Cafe in Bucktown is the companion to Ambrosia Foods, an "elegant catering" spot from a former Alinea and Blackbird chef Jason Melamed.
- You can't miss the bubble-gum pink storefront at Western and Lyndale.
The best bite: The breakfast sandwich ($10) is served on a squishy potato roll with a crisp block of hash browns and a McDonald's-esque steamed egg patty. The melted Gouda is balanced with a sweet jalapeño jam.
- I get it without the bacon, but breakfast sammie diehards will probably want to leave it on.
🍩 1 more thing: Don't skip the Earl Grey cruller ($6.50), with a cronut-style base and creamy frosting flecked with (edible) violet petals. Delicious.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.