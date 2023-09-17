Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Chicago Bears, 27-17

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

DJ Moore looks down during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Bears dropped their 12th straight game dating back to last year, losing to Tampa Bay, 27-17, on Sunday.

Driving the news: The whole team looked gassed from the Florida heat, including quarterback Justin Fields, who had yet another unimpressive showing, throwing a late pick-six that let the Bucs seal the win.

He rushed for just three yards on four attempts.

MVP: Wide receiver DJ Moore had over 100 yards receiving and was involved in the Bears' scoring drives.

Special teams blocked a field goal attempt.

LVP: The Bears offensive line missed blocks and committed costly penalties at crucial moments in the game.

The defense didn't register a sack against journeyman quarterback Baker Mayfield.

They also didn't cause any turnovers for the second game of the season.

Head coach Matt Eberflus called the defensive plays today, because defensive coordinator Alan Williams missed the game for "personal reasons."

Injuries: Safety Eddie Jackson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and a slew of other Bears were hurt at various times in this game, which was played in 90° weather.

There were several injuries in the secondary, which led to the Bucs' exploitation of unknown Bears backups.

The bottom line: Chicago looked discombobulated on both sides of the ball.

What's next: The Bears head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next Sunday.