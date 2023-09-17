2 hours ago - Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Chicago Bears, 27-17

DJ Moore looks down during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Bears dropped their 12th straight game dating back to last year, losing to Tampa Bay, 27-17, on Sunday.

Driving the news: The whole team looked gassed from the Florida heat, including quarterback Justin Fields, who had yet another unimpressive showing, throwing a late pick-six that let the Bucs seal the win.

  • He rushed for just three yards on four attempts.

MVP: Wide receiver DJ Moore had over 100 yards receiving and was involved in the Bears' scoring drives.

  • Special teams blocked a field goal attempt.

LVP: The Bears offensive line missed blocks and committed costly penalties at crucial moments in the game.

  • The defense didn't register a sack against journeyman quarterback Baker Mayfield.
  • They also didn't cause any turnovers for the second game of the season.
  • Head coach Matt Eberflus called the defensive plays today, because defensive coordinator Alan Williams missed the game for "personal reasons."

Injuries: Safety Eddie Jackson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and a slew of other Bears were hurt at various times in this game, which was played in 90° weather.

  • There were several injuries in the secondary, which led to the Bucs' exploitation of unknown Bears backups.

The bottom line: Chicago looked discombobulated on both sides of the ball.

What's next: The Bears head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next Sunday.

