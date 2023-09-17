Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Chicago Bears, 27-17
The Bears dropped their 12th straight game dating back to last year, losing to Tampa Bay, 27-17, on Sunday.
Driving the news: The whole team looked gassed from the Florida heat, including quarterback Justin Fields, who had yet another unimpressive showing, throwing a late pick-six that let the Bucs seal the win.
- He rushed for just three yards on four attempts.
MVP: Wide receiver DJ Moore had over 100 yards receiving and was involved in the Bears' scoring drives.
- Special teams blocked a field goal attempt.
LVP: The Bears offensive line missed blocks and committed costly penalties at crucial moments in the game.
- The defense didn't register a sack against journeyman quarterback Baker Mayfield.
- They also didn't cause any turnovers for the second game of the season.
- Head coach Matt Eberflus called the defensive plays today, because defensive coordinator Alan Williams missed the game for "personal reasons."
Injuries: Safety Eddie Jackson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and a slew of other Bears were hurt at various times in this game, which was played in 90° weather.
- There were several injuries in the secondary, which led to the Bucs' exploitation of unknown Bears backups.
The bottom line: Chicago looked discombobulated on both sides of the ball.
What's next: The Bears head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next Sunday.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.