Remembering Sammy Sosa's 1998 home run chase

Justin Kaufmann
Chicago Cubs teammates carry Sammy Sosa off the field after he hit his 61st and 62nd home runs in a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 13, 1998, at Wrigley Field. Photo: Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

It was this week in 1998 when Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa hit his 61st and 62nd home runs, surpassing Roger Maris' single-season record from 1961.

Flashback: Sosa would hit 66 home runs but fall shy of Mark McGwire's 70 dingers in 1998.

Reality check: Of course, that was the steroid era, in which several players were accused of using performance enhancing drugs.

The bottom line: Sosa delivered must-watch baseball, and the Wrigley faithful got to witness history 25 years ago.

