1 hour ago - Sports
Remembering Sammy Sosa's 1998 home run chase
It was this week in 1998 when Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa hit his 61st and 62nd home runs, surpassing Roger Maris' single-season record from 1961.
Flashback: Sosa would hit 66 home runs but fall shy of Mark McGwire's 70 dingers in 1998.
Reality check: Of course, that was the steroid era, in which several players were accused of using performance enhancing drugs.
- Though he was listed in a damaging 2009 report, Sosa has denied using steroids to this day.
- Even so, the home run sensation has been shut out of the Baseball Hall of Fame and ostracized by the Cubs.
The bottom line: Sosa delivered must-watch baseball, and the Wrigley faithful got to witness history 25 years ago.
