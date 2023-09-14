Remembering Sammy Sosa's 1998 home run chase

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chicago Cubs teammates carry Sammy Sosa off the field after he hit his 61st and 62nd home runs in a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 13, 1998, at Wrigley Field. Photo: Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

It was this week in 1998 when Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa hit his 61st and 62nd home runs, surpassing Roger Maris' single-season record from 1961.

Flashback: Sosa would hit 66 home runs but fall shy of Mark McGwire's 70 dingers in 1998.

Reality check: Of course, that was the steroid era, in which several players were accused of using performance enhancing drugs.

Though he was listed in a damaging 2009 report, Sosa has denied using steroids to this day.

Even so, the home run sensation has been shut out of the Baseball Hall of Fame and ostracized by the Cubs.

The bottom line: Sosa delivered must-watch baseball, and the Wrigley faithful got to witness history 25 years ago.