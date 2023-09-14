Mayor Brandon Johnson introduces plan to combat homelessness

Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced much-awaited legislation on Thursday that would increase the real estate transfer tax for properties sold for more than $1 million to raise funds for homeless services.

Why it matters: Advocates say the proposal, known as Bring Chicago Home, could potentially raise $160 million annually to address homelessness with new permanent housing and wraparound services, including mental health and substance use counseling.

How it works: The proposed ordinance, an updated version of a plan Johnson campaigned on, would significantly raise real estate transfer taxes — paid by property sellers — for buildings sold for more than $1 million, while slashing them for properties that sell for less than that by 20%, advocates say.

Buildings that sell for between $1 million and $1.5 million would see taxes rise by nearly 167% but just on the portion over $1 million.

Properties that sell for more than $1.5 million would see taxes spike by 300%, applied only on the portion above $1.5 million.

Context: The original proposal placed a flat tax on the full amount of properties sold for more than $1 million, but was modified with Johnson's blessing last month.

By the numbers: Homeless advocates say 68,000 people in the city are experiencing homelessness.

What they're saying: "I don't want anybody to feel like I felt: terrible, ashamed and embarrassed," BCH organizer Electa Bey, who has experienced homelessness, said at a press conference Thursday. "We don't need to be embarrassed about homelessness, we need to fight it."

Johnson told Axios he's "very confident" the measure will make it through the council to a March 2024 ballot referendum.

The other side: Representatives of the commercial real estate industry warn the proposal jeopardizes their already vulnerable sector.

"Downtown office buildings are experiencing record vacancy and loss in value, with enough empty space to fill 16 Willis Towers. With no downtown office building sales this year — a key generator of transfer taxes — we can't think of a worse time to quadruple this tax," Farzin Parang, executive director of Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, tells Axios.

"We look forward to the opportunity to engage with the mayor and other stakeholders to develop better solutions to address homelessness."

What's next: If the proposal passes through committee, it would go to a full Council vote before being placed on a ballot referendum in 2024.