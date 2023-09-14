Chicago Cubs slide into home stretch
The Cubs are scuffling heading into Arizona Friday night for a crucial three-game series against the Diamondbacks, who are just two games behind the North Siders for the second wild card spot.
Why it matters: The playoff race is tightening up after the Cubs lost a tough series against the lowly Rockies in Colorado.
Flashback: Before that, the Diamondbacks took three of four games at Wrigley Field.
- The Cubs still hold a wild card spot, but the final 15 games feature series against tough contenders: the Diamondbacks, Braves and Brewers.
Zoom in: The team was uncharacteristically sloppy in Colorado, making base running mistakes and defensive lapses, while stranding several runners.
- The Rockies are currently the worst team in the National League.
Yes, but: The Cubs may be catching the Diamondbacks at the right time. They just lost three straight games to the Mets.
Reality check: They aren't just fending off the Diamondbacks down the stretch; the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants are also within striking distance.
Injury update: Closer Adbert Alzolay is on the injured list with a forearm strain, but he is eligible to return for the last six games if healthy.
State of play: Since Aug. 1, the Cubs lead the major leagues in one-run victories, which means the team needs a reliable 9th-inning reliever.
The bottom line: If you were waiting to watch the Cubs, the time is now.
- The Cubs send Cy Young candidate Justin Steele to the mound for the first game. The ace leads all of baseball with a 2.49 ERA.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.