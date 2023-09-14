Chicago Cubs slide into home stretch

Dansby Swanson slides into third base with a second-inning triple against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday night. Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Cubs are scuffling heading into Arizona Friday night for a crucial three-game series against the Diamondbacks, who are just two games behind the North Siders for the second wild card spot.

Why it matters: The playoff race is tightening up after the Cubs lost a tough series against the lowly Rockies in Colorado.

Flashback: Before that, the Diamondbacks took three of four games at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs still hold a wild card spot, but the final 15 games feature series against tough contenders: the Diamondbacks, Braves and Brewers.

Zoom in: The team was uncharacteristically sloppy in Colorado, making base running mistakes and defensive lapses, while stranding several runners.

The Rockies are currently the worst team in the National League.

Yes, but: The Cubs may be catching the Diamondbacks at the right time. They just lost three straight games to the Mets.

Reality check: They aren't just fending off the Diamondbacks down the stretch; the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants are also within striking distance.

Injury update: Closer Adbert Alzolay is on the injured list with a forearm strain, but he is eligible to return for the last six games if healthy.

State of play: Since Aug. 1, the Cubs lead the major leagues in one-run victories, which means the team needs a reliable 9th-inning reliever.

The bottom line: If you were waiting to watch the Cubs, the time is now.