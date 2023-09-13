1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Where to eat for Black Restaurant Week in Chicago

Carrie Shepherd
shrimp and spaghetti

Shrimp and spaghetti from Haire's Gulf Shrimp on Vincennes. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Black-owned restaurants in and around Chicago are getting an extra spotlight through Sept. 24 as part of national Black Restaurant Week.

Why it matters: Minority-owned eateries were hit especially hard during the height of the pandemic, and they weren't getting the same financial support as their white counterparts, Eater reported in 2020.

  • Black Restaurant Week highlights participating restaurants to help provide marketing support that some Black-owned restaurants don't have.

Details: The list of places participating stretches from Rogers Park to Ashburn. Our recommendations:

French fries and gyro in box next to french fries and burger in box.
The new Greektown gyro with seitan and dairy-free cheese and chik'n sandwich from Can't Believe It's Not Meat. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Carrie's pick: Can't Believe It's Not Meat has vegan, vegetarian and what they call "flexitarian" choices. They offer salads and smoothies, but also those tasty, greasy foods we vegetarians miss by not eating meat. Theirs are just, well, meatless.

  • Go for the Italian Not Beef ($14.95) with mild giardiniera, and the new Greektown Gyro ($15.95). Their super-tasty fries are seasoned just right.
shrimp and grits
A tasting portion of Luella's shrimp and grits Monica recently tried at Soldier Field. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's pick: Luella's Southern Kitchen, where chef Darnell Reed's shrimp and grits ($23) using Three Sisters Farm cornmeal is always breathtaking.

Of note: Chicago Black Restaurant Week happens in February.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more