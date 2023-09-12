The Illinois Treasurer's Office has launched a program to help residents claim money the state owes them.

Driving the news: State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced last month that the Enhanced Money Match Program will be sending up to $5,000 to 66,000 residents with unclaimed property.

Why it matters: Overlooked safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, old bank accounts and unused rebate cards could bring eligible residents an infusion of cash.

How it works: The treasurer's office is cross-referencing names and addresses in its unclaimed property database with data already collected by the state to identify people who are owed money.

The office then notifies the owner of the amount they're owed by letter. After a security clearance, the office sends a check to the owner via mail.

Between the lines: This cuts out the step of submitting a claim, as some people might not have internet access or time to fill out the paperwork, making it easier to get their money.

Be smart: See if you have any unclaimed property to collect and how to get it.