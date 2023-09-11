Bears blown out to start season
The Chicago Bears put forth a listless effort in the opener, losing to the Green Bay Packers 38-20.
Why it matters: The Bears had the worst record in the National Football League last year, but hopes were high they would improve, especially against their rivals.
By the numbers: The team has now lost nine straight to Green Bay.
Justin Fields: The young quarterback was mediocre, coughing up two turnovers while throwing for 216 yards and running for a team-high 59 yards.
MVP: No one stood out, although rookie running back Roschon Johnson ran hard in garbage time.
LVP: The defense. The Bears defense couldn't stop the Packers at crucial moments in the game, letting quarterback Jordan Love throw for three touchdowns.
- The Packers were 9 of 16 on third downs.
- The Bears had one sack.
Play of the game: With the Bears just trailing 24-14 in the third quarter, Love fumbled the snap but recovered to throw a long pass to tight end Luke Musgrave, who was uncovered.
Of note: Fans at Soldier Field loudly booed the team midway through the third quarter.
What's next: The Bears go to Tampa Bay to play the Bucs next Sunday.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.