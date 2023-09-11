41 mins ago - Sports

Bears blown out to start season

Photo of a football player on the ground

Justin Fields reacts after fumbling the ball yesterday against the Packers. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears put forth a listless effort in the opener, losing to the Green Bay Packers 38-20.

Why it matters: The Bears had the worst record in the National Football League last year, but hopes were high they would improve, especially against their rivals.

By the numbers: The team has now lost nine straight to Green Bay.

Justin Fields: The young quarterback was mediocre, coughing up two turnovers while throwing for 216 yards and running for a team-high 59 yards.

MVP: No one stood out, although rookie running back Roschon Johnson ran hard in garbage time.

LVP: The defense. The Bears defense couldn't stop the Packers at crucial moments in the game, letting quarterback Jordan Love throw for three touchdowns.

  • The Packers were 9 of 16 on third downs.
  • The Bears had one sack.

Play of the game: With the Bears just trailing 24-14 in the third quarter, Love fumbled the snap but recovered to throw a long pass to tight end Luke Musgrave, who was uncovered.

Of note: Fans at Soldier Field loudly booed the team midway through the third quarter.

What's next: The Bears go to Tampa Bay to play the Bucs next Sunday.

