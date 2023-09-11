New pumpkin spice products to try at Aldi

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's early September, which means retailers are showering everything in sight with magic pumpkin spice powder, especially at Batavia-based Aldi stores.

Why it matters: Pumpkin spice foods can inspire disgust or delight. To help you find more of the latter, we tried a bunch to tell you which are truly spice-worthy.

Cheerios

Monica's verdict: Nice PS fragrance when I opened the bag and not overly sweet, but a weak finish. ($3.49)

Rating: 🎃🎃 (out of 5)

Chips

Sweet potato and cinnamon chips. Photo: Monica Eng

Monica's verdict: While pumpkin spice isn't on the label, these sweet potato chips with warm spicing feel and taste like PS wannabes.

Tasty and crunchy but could use more of a certain autumnal spice. ($2.69)

Rating: 🎃🎃🎃

Almonds

Pumpkin spiced almonds from Aldi. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's verdict: Wow! I love the bold PS flavor paired with a light candied sweetness on these toasted nuts. ($5.79)

Rating: 🎃🎃🎃🎃

Oreos

Various pumpkin spice products at Aldi this week. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Carrie's verdict: Creamy and not artificial tasting, surprisingly. The cookie part was underwhelming, but who reaches for an Oreo because of the cookie? ($4.58)

Rating: 🎃🎃🎃🎃

Applesauce

Carrie's verdict: First things first. I don't like the consistency of applesauce. I'd rather just have an apple. This is not pumpkin spice, just pumpkin, but it basically tastes like applesauce with a weird aftertaste. ($1.95)

Rating: 🎃

Ice cream

Pumpkin spice ice cream from Aldi. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Carrie's verdict: I love pumpkin ice cream, but this one forces the spice factor, which doesn't deliver. Lose the spice! ($1.99)

Rating: 🎃🎃

The intrigue: Mysteriously we couldn't find Aldi's promised pumpkin-spiced wine and yogurt at our local stores.