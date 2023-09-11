New pumpkin spice products to try at Aldi
It's early September, which means retailers are showering everything in sight with magic pumpkin spice powder, especially at Batavia-based Aldi stores.
Why it matters: Pumpkin spice foods can inspire disgust or delight. To help you find more of the latter, we tried a bunch to tell you which are truly spice-worthy.
Cheerios
Monica's verdict: Nice PS fragrance when I opened the bag and not overly sweet, but a weak finish. ($3.49)
Rating: 🎃🎃 (out of 5)
Chips
Monica's verdict: While pumpkin spice isn't on the label, these sweet potato chips with warm spicing feel and taste like PS wannabes.
- Tasty and crunchy but could use more of a certain autumnal spice. ($2.69)
Rating: 🎃🎃🎃
Almonds
Monica's verdict: Wow! I love the bold PS flavor paired with a light candied sweetness on these toasted nuts. ($5.79)
Rating: 🎃🎃🎃🎃
Oreos
Carrie's verdict: Creamy and not artificial tasting, surprisingly. The cookie part was underwhelming, but who reaches for an Oreo because of the cookie? ($4.58)
Rating: 🎃🎃🎃🎃
Applesauce
Carrie's verdict: First things first. I don't like the consistency of applesauce. I'd rather just have an apple. This is not pumpkin spice, just pumpkin, but it basically tastes like applesauce with a weird aftertaste. ($1.95)
Rating: 🎃
Ice cream
Carrie's verdict: I love pumpkin ice cream, but this one forces the spice factor, which doesn't deliver. Lose the spice! ($1.99)
Rating: 🎃🎃
The intrigue: Mysteriously we couldn't find Aldi's promised pumpkin-spiced wine and yogurt at our local stores.
- Aldi officials have not responded to multiple Axios requests for comment on this and ongoing store shortages.
- Staffers, however, tells us that the problem, caused by a computer system changeover, should be sorted out in the next week or so.
