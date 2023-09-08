Eddie Vedder surprises Chris Chelios on stage

Eddie Vedder brings Chris Chelios on stage during Thursday night's Pearl Jam concert at the United Center. Photo courtesy of the Blackhawks

Thursday marked a memorable night for Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam as they played in front of thousands of Chicago fans, but it was even more special for Chris Chelios.

Driving the news: During the show, Vedder brought the Blackhawks legend on stage to surprise him with the news that the team will be retiring his number this season.

Context: Chelios is considered one of the best defensemen to ever play in the NHL. During his time with the Hawks, he helped propel them to a Stanley Cup appearance while winning two James Norris Memorial Trophies, an award given to the top defensemen in the league.

After leaving the Hawks in 1999, he went on to have more success with the Detroit Red Wings.

Chelios was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

What they're saying: "Chris Chelios represents not only the Blackhawks, but, given his roots here, the city of Chicago. Rocky wanted Chris to be the next Blackhawk to have his jersey retired and would have loved to see this moment," new CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement.

State of play: The Hawks have a criteria for retiring jerseys. The honor goes to "a player who is amongst the most important individual players of their era to Chicago, based on their on-ice performance and their lifetime contributions to the game of hockey and the Blackhawks organization."

Chris Chelios in action vs Pittsburgh Penguins during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 1992. Photo: David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

By the (retired) numbers: Chelios will join Glenn Hall (#1), Pierre Pilote (#3), Keith Magnuson (#3), Bobby Hull (#9), Denis Savard (#18), Stan Mikita (#21), Tony Esposito (#31) and Marian Hossa (#81) when his jersey is hoisted to the rafters on February 25, before the Hawks play the Red Wings at the United Center.

Details: Chelios was born and raised here and currently serves as a team ambassador for the Hawks.