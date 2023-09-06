New Chicago photo exhibit rises from the ashes

In the unrest following the police murder of George Floyd, several Loop and Mag Mile businesses were destroyed, including Central Camera in Jewelers Row.

The 124-year-old shop was looted and set on fire, warping its cameras, photography and film.

Flashback: As Central Camera cleaned up its ruined inventory, professional photographer Chris Kleihege asked if he could have the burned, unused film.

"I came down two days after the fire to tell the owners that I knew how to work a shovel or broom," Kleihege tells Axios of Central Camera, which reopened in 2022.

The owner "was taking out a couple of big garbage bags of ruined film and asked if I wanted it."

The result: Kleihege took the burned film home, put it in his freezer and months later, used it to photograph controversial monuments around town — now on display as part of the "Monuments" show at the 1871 Gallery in Lincoln Park.

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The intrigue: When developed, the photos of the Columbus statue and Lincoln statue were set to a scaly, snake skin-like background from the warped but usable film.

Act fast: The photos on display through Sept. 9.