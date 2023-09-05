Cyclists ride up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the morning of September 3rd during the 22nd annual Bike the Drive. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios

What's happening: Yesterday was the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, where DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed to vehicles and tens of thousands of cyclists come to ride and enjoy a finish line party in Grant Park.

Why it matters: The event supports Active Trans, a nonprofit advocacy organization that works to improve walking, biking, and public transit in Chicago.

Bikers participated in 15- and 30-mile rides, youth rides, and just ride-for-fun rides. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Shawn Smith and Reid Robinson pose after completing a 15-mile ride on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Cyclists during the post-ride festival at Grant Park. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios

The Bike the Drive pancake breakfast tradition continued this year. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios