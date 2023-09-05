2 hours ago - Things to Do
In Photos: Bike the Drive 2023
What's happening: Yesterday was the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, where DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed to vehicles and tens of thousands of cyclists come to ride and enjoy a finish line party in Grant Park.
Why it matters: The event supports Active Trans, a nonprofit advocacy organization that works to improve walking, biking, and public transit in Chicago.
