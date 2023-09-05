2 hours ago - Things to Do

In Photos: Bike the Drive 2023

Natalie Peeples
Cyclists ride up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the 22nd Annual Bike the Drive event

Cyclists ride up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the morning of September 3rd during the 22nd annual Bike the Drive. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios

What's happening: Yesterday was the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, where DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed to vehicles and tens of thousands of cyclists come to ride and enjoy a finish line party in Grant Park.

Why it matters: The event supports Active Trans, a nonprofit advocacy organization that works to improve walking, biking, and public transit in Chicago.

A cyclist gives a thumbs up as they bike on Lake Shore Drive
Bikers participated in 15- and 30-mile rides, youth rides, and just ride-for-fun rides. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios
A mother and child wearing helmets and glasses pose with the Chicago skyline in the background
Shawn Smith and Reid Robinson pose after completing a 15-mile ride on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios
Cyclists hold their bikes and pose
Cyclists during the post-ride festival at Grant Park. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios
A man standing behind a griddle of pancakes flips one onto a plate held by a person in line
The Bike the Drive pancake breakfast tradition continued this year. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios
Bikers riding along Lake Michigan. Photo: Natalie Peeples/Axios
