Hate crimes reach 28-year high in Chicago

Data: Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism report. Chart: Axios Visuals

Chicago's hate crimes surged last year to their highest levels since 1994, according to a new report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

The big picture: Hate crimes, which can range from graffiti to homicide, have increased nationwide for the last 22 years amid a rise in white nationalism and soaring numbers of attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.

Zoom in: The center — which collects hate crime stats from police data, state reports, and open records requests — found that hate crimes rose in Chicago from 104 in 2021 to 192 in 2022.

The groups most often targeted last year were Black and Jewish people, per the report.

Between the lines: Chicago police categorize hate crimes differently than the researchers. The department tallied 68 in the city so far this year, according to the Sun-Times.