33 mins ago - Things to Do
Chicago weekend guide: Wing Out Chicago, jazz and more
Vote on the best wings in the city, see a parade in Naperville or jam at an EDM, house or jazz festival.
🍗 1. Wing out Chicago
Bring your appetite to Wrigleyville this weekend to try some of the best wings in the Windy City at Wing Out Chicago.
Details: Attendees can expect to taste and vote for Chicago's Top Wings, listen to live music, hear from celebrity judges and play games.
- Vendors include: The Cubby Bear, Hangry's Chicago, Harold's, Jake Melnick's, Joker's Cajun Smokehouse, Kings Bowl Lincoln Park, Offset BBQ, Parlay Lincoln Park, Smoke Daddy BBQ, Whadda Jerk, The Wild Hare and Woodie's Flat.
When: Noon–8pm Saturday and Sunday for VIP, 2–8pm Saturday and Sunday for general admission.
Location: Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville
Cost: $20 GA and $89+ VIP. Tickets
Worthy of your time: Here's who won awards last year.
🎹 2. North Coast Music Festival
- Jam to some of the biggest EDM acts including Marshmello, Flume, DJ Snake, Zeds Dead and Alesso at this annual Labor Day weekend festival at SeatGeek Stadium. The event begins at 2pm Friday and ends Sunday night. Tickets from $125–$999
🎺 3. Chicago Jazz Fest
- Experience all forms of jazz at Millennium Park all weekend with performances by local, national and international musicians. Headliners include Juan De Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars, Makaya McCraven, Dianne Reeves, Chico Freeman and Ron Carter and Foursight. The event runs Thursday–Sunday. Free
🎡 4. Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling
- This four-day festival in downtown Naperville will include a parade, carnival, live music, food and drinks and business expo. Festivities go from 5–10pm Friday, 10am–10pm Saturday and Sunday and 10am–8pm Monday. Free
🎵 5. ARC Music Festival
- Listen to a variety of house and techno acts from 2–10pm Friday–Sunday in Union Park. The lineup includes local house music staples Terry Hunter, Mike Dunn, Derrick Carter, Gene Farris, Collette, DJ Heather and DJ Lady D. Tickets start at $149
🎤 6. Carrie Underwood
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.