New details emerge about Allison Arwady firing

Mayor Brandon Johnson's floor leader says Allison Arwady was fired as health commissioner because of misaligned views on public health and a perceived back-channel campaign to keep her job.

Why it matters: Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa's account counters widespread speculation that Johnson fired Arwady for her stance on reopening schools during the 2022 standoff between CPS and the CTU.

What he's saying: "It is wholly inappropriate for a mayoral appointee … to engage in a public campaign to force the mayor to keep them," Ramiriez-Rosa said last week on "The Ben Joravsky Show," which former Tribune columnist Eric Zorn highlighted in his Substack.

Between the lines: The alderperson alleges that Arwady got the Chicago Board of Health to write a letter to the mayor supporting her, which he called the "final nail in the coffin."

He also cited Arwady's "neoliberal" approach to public health — demonstrated by not reopening city mental health clinics and instead funding public-private facilities — as a big issue.

What's more: The alderman claims Arwady did not "reach out" to the mayor to discuss next steps after he took office.

The other side: Arwady has said Johnson never reached out to her either, even after telling WBEZ that he valued her expertise and looked "forward to sitting down with" her.

She didn't immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment yesterday.

The bottom line: With Johnson's continued silence on the issue, this may be the closest we'll get to an official explanation.