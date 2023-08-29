14 mins ago - Things to Do
5 tips to enjoy Chicago's fiery Full Moon Jam
Thousands are expected to gather Wednesday night on the lawn between Foster and Wilson beaches to watch free and city-sanctioned fire dancing, spinning and breathing known as the Full Moon Jam.
Why it matters: It marks a rare chance to catch a super blue moon — the second full moon in a calendar month.
If you plan to go, consider these five tips:
- Take public trans or arrive around 6pm for good parking and watching spots.
- Bring a drum, a glow bracelet and dancing clothes for vibing in the drum circle.
- Pack a picnic to avoid long food lines.
- Catch the "super blue moon" over the lake around 8:30pm.
- Stay until 10pm for the fire breather finale.
If you miss: The final one happens Sept. 28.
