5 tips to enjoy Chicago's fiery Full Moon Jam

Monica Eng

Picnickers watch fire spinners at the Aug. 1 Full Moon Jam. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Thousands are expected to gather Wednesday night on the lawn between Foster and Wilson beaches to watch free and city-sanctioned fire dancing, spinning and breathing known as the Full Moon Jam.

Why it matters: It marks a rare chance to catch a super blue moon — the second full moon in a calendar month.

If you plan to go, consider these five tips:

  1. Take public trans or arrive around 6pm for good parking and watching spots.
  2. Bring a drum, a glow bracelet and dancing clothes for vibing in the drum circle.
  3. Pack a picnic to avoid long food lines.
  4. Catch the "super blue moon" over the lake around 8:30pm.
  5. Stay until 10pm for the fire breather finale.

If you miss: The final one happens Sept. 28.

Photo of a performer juggling fire
One of dozens of trained Chicago fire dancers at the Aug. 1 Full Moon Jam. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
