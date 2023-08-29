5 tips to enjoy Chicago's fiery Full Moon Jam

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Thousands are expected to gather Wednesday night on the lawn between Foster and Wilson beaches to watch free and city-sanctioned fire dancing, spinning and breathing known as the Full Moon Jam.

Why it matters: It marks a rare chance to catch a super blue moon — the second full moon in a calendar month.

If you plan to go, consider these five tips:

Take public trans or arrive around 6pm for good parking and watching spots. Bring a drum, a glow bracelet and dancing clothes for vibing in the drum circle. Pack a picnic to avoid long food lines. Catch the "super blue moon" over the lake around 8:30pm. Stay until 10pm for the fire breather finale.

If you miss: The final one happens Sept. 28.