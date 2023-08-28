Chicago radio ratings: WXRT bounces back in July
The July radio ratings belonged to Chicago finest rock, WXRT.
What's happening: The modern rock station has had a banner year, staying in the top 5, but they saw a huge increase in July, pushing them into a solid third place that's in striking distance of the slumping WDRV (The Drive).
Yes, but: Both of those stations have a ways to go to turn off "The Lite" (WLIT-FM), which has held the top spot for all of 2023.
Biggest gain: Besides WXRT, WBBM.
Toughest tumble: The Drive held on to second place but saw the biggest loss this month.
Biggest surprise: After falling out of the top 10 last month, WGN-AM clawed its way back to secure the 10 spot. WBEZ did better in July, too, but they are hovering around 12th place after being a top-5 station for the better part of the decade.
Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics.
Disclosure: Justin Kaufmann has worked for a number of these stations.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.