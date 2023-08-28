Chicago radio ratings: WXRT bounces back in July

Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals

The July radio ratings belonged to Chicago finest rock, WXRT.

What's happening: The modern rock station has had a banner year, staying in the top 5, but they saw a huge increase in July, pushing them into a solid third place that's in striking distance of the slumping WDRV (The Drive).

Yes, but: Both of those stations have a ways to go to turn off "The Lite" (WLIT-FM), which has held the top spot for all of 2023.

Biggest gain: Besides WXRT, WBBM.

Toughest tumble: The Drive held on to second place but saw the biggest loss this month.

Biggest surprise: After falling out of the top 10 last month, WGN-AM clawed its way back to secure the 10 spot. WBEZ did better in July, too, but they are hovering around 12th place after being a top-5 station for the better part of the decade.

Of note: These ratings don't break down precisely when people are tuning in, nor specific listener demographics.

Disclosure: Justin Kaufmann has worked for a number of these stations.