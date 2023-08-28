Vote for the best Chicago novel

Visual: Axios Visuals

It's getting close to the end of summer and with that, the end of traditional vacation beach-reading.

Yes, but: As the Hollywood strike lingers and you're forced to watch reruns of "Friends," why not pick up a classic Chicago novel that you loved before, or just missed?

We're here to help with this month's tournament, which hopes to crown the best Chicago fiction book of all time. Vote below:

Methodology: We asked you for recommendations and you returned so many that we're doing two tournaments — fiction and nonfiction. So Studs Terkel, Mike Royko, Erik Larson and others will have to wait.

Like all of our monthly tournaments, the rules are simple: Use your judgment on what qualifies (or disqualifies) an entry when it comes to its Chicago credentials.

In this specific instance, some books are set here, some are just written by Chicago authors. Some are technically not novels, while some might be better known for their movie or television adaptations.

Ready, set, vote! We'll keep the voting open until 4pm. Get to reading!