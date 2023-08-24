Pizza City Fest returns to Chicago with music and sides

Best known as NBC's Food Guy, Steve Dolinsky has emerged as a major pizza expert who's been spreading the gospel of Chicago pies with a book, tours and now his second annual Pizza City Fest Chicago.

What's happening: The event, which rolls out this weekend at the enormous Salt Shed, expands way beyond the inaugural fest with sides, salads, an open bar, and music to help you dance off some of the za.

Plus classes, talks and demos from some of the nation's pizza greats.

What he's saying: "Each day we'll have 10 ovens, being used by 20 pizzerias, each with its own style," Dolinsky (formerly ABC's Hungry Hound) tells Axios.

"So there will only be two Detroit, two Neapolitan, two deep-dish, two tavern, two stuffed, etc., each day. Everything is baked fresh, in front of you."

Why the open bar? "I know people like to pay $16, plus tip, for a cocktail," Dolinsky jokes, "but we want it to feel like your cousin's wedding, where you just roll up, get a drink and move on."

If you go: An adult ticket starts at $95, which includes 10 pizza slices.