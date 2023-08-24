Share on email (opens in new window)

Grab a gyro in Greektown, see the Jonas Brothers at Wrigley or check out Chicago's first weed and music festival.

🥙 1. Taste of Greektown

Enjoy three days of Greek cuisine, music, dancing, shopping and family-friendly activities at Taste of Greektown.

Why it matters: It's Chicago's largest celebration of Hellenic culture and it supports local businesses.

When: 4–10pm Friday, noon–10pm Saturday and Sunday.

Location: In Greektown on Halsted between Van Buren and Monroe.

Cost: A suggested $10 donation.

🎤 2. Jonas Brothers

The pop trio will perform songs from five albums at Wrigley Field. Show starts at 7pm Friday. Tickets start at $49.

🥦 3. Chicago Cultivate Festival

Chicago's first music and marijuana festival will feature headliners GZA and Vic Mensa. It includes food trucks, beer vendors, cannabis education, CBD products and a shuttle to and from local dispensaries. The event will take place from 2–10pm Friday–Sunday at The Nursery. Daily tickets start around $49; three-day tickets $99.

Swing by Howard Street between Paulina Street and Ashland Avenue to check out immersive 2D and 3D chalk art, live music, food and shopping. Artists can also buy a street square to draw on for $25, which includes a supply of chalk. The event runs from 11am–8pm Saturday.

Catch the latest in Latin music at this free two-day festival at Navy Pier. The 17 acts are curated by a group of fellow Latinx artists and innovators called Future Rootz. The festival begins at 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Rooftop restaurant and bar LondonHouse is hosting a dog-friendly event 8–10am Saturday with pastries, beverages and doggie treats. Tickets are $50 and the proceeds will be donated to PAWS Chicago. Details.

Sketch artists Water Pop will also be on-site if you want a caricature of you and your furry friend.

🎵 7. Boyz II Men and The Isley Brothers