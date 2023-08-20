5 Chicago Bears jerseys to buy

Bears fans wear No. 1 and, of course, No. 34 at the 2023 NFL Draft. Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Bears prepare for the regular season, Chicago fans are getting ready to pony up for team merchandise.

State of play: During a recent trip to Halas Hall to watch training camp, one couldn't help but realize how one (No. 1) jersey dominated the others.

Justin Fields is the Bears' most notable star. His jersey is the seventh-most popular in the NFL.

Yes, but: After Fields, fans aren't clear which current player's jersey they should spend massive bucks on to add to a collection that certainly includes Payton, Singletary and Urlacher.

Area stores aren't so sure, either: At a local Kohl's, the selection was all Fields, with one minor exception shoved into the middle of the rack.

This jersey wasn't even on sale. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Chicago fans need more options. Here are a few break-out contenders.

No. 2: D.J. Moore

D.J. Moore, No. 2 of the Chicago Bears, celebrates after a touchdown last week at Soldier Field. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Wide receiver D.J. Moore is the most logical choice, because he was a good player for Carolina before coming here in an offseason trade. If Moore starts scoring touchdown after touchdown, the No. 1 and No. 2 combo will be flying off the shelves.

Famous No. 2s: Doug Flutie, Paul Edinger

No. 6: Kyler Gordon

Kyler Gordon interacts with fans after the game at Soldier Field. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bears' secondary is loaded with players that could become Pro Bowlers. Second-year cornerback Kyler Gordon has impressed so far in preseason and training camp with big hits and aggressive play. And it won't be that hard to repurpose No. 6, unless you already threw it away.

Famous No. 6s: Jay Cutler, Kevin Butler

No. 10 Chase Claypool

A fan gets creative with his old Mitch Trubisky jersey at Bears training camp. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The big receiver from Notre Dame came over in a midseason trade last year, so the jury is out on whether Chase Claypool will be a productive member of the 2023 team. But if he stays healthy and makes catches, it could be an easy one for fans, given that many already have a No. 10 in their closet.

Famous No. 10s: Mitch Trubisky, PT Willis, Kordell Stewart

No. 58: Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright, No. 58 of the Chicago Bears, at training camp at Halas Hall. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's rare you see an offensive lineman wear digits usually reserved for a linebacker, but first-round pick Darnell Wright is committing to his college number. It's a sacred one here in Chicago, worn by 1985 hero Wilbur Marshall and traded All-Pro Roquan Smith.

Famous No. 58s: Wilbur Marshall, Roquan Smith, Chris Villarial

No. 91: Yannick Ngakoue

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, No. 91 of the Las Vegas Raiders, during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue just signed with the Bears to provide his pass-rushing skills. It's Chicago, so if a defensive player regularly sacks the opposing quarterback, there is an excellent chance he will become beloved.

Famous No. 91s: Tommie Harris, Eddie Goldman

