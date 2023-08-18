30 mins ago - Sports
Good sport: Playing pickleball
Get ready, Chicago. This month, one of the nation's biggest pickleball tournaments will take over Highland Park.
- And it's not just for pickle pros.
Details: The APP Chicago Open returns to Danny Cunniff Park in Highland Park and will feature not just the best pickleball players in the world, but also amateurs who have signed up to play.
- As of yesterday, there were over 700 people signed up for the tournament, which starts Aug. 30.
Of note: You can simply watch the tournament, of course, but if you want brush up on your skills to compete, you can start Sunday at Maggie Daley Park, where the Shake Shack's Pickleball Club will help amateurs learn.
- All of Sunday's proceeds benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
