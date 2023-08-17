2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Vanille Patisserie is selling specialty cupcakes for a good cause

Monica Eng
cupcake

A special edition Vanille cupcake that benefits Dion's Dream this month. Photo courtesy of Dion's Dream.

It's not easy to make buying a jumbo cupcake feel virtuous, but Vanille Patisserie comes close with its rebooted "charity stud muffin" program.

What's happening: This month, the bakery is donating $1 from each special veggie-decorated cupcake sold to Dion's Dream in celebration of the organization's third anniversary.

By the numbers: This nonprofit, which started as a community fridge operation, now delivers fresh produce to the doorsteps of more than 1,000 households in 33 neighborhoods.

  • That includes about 175,000 servings of fruits and vegetables to help feed local families.

What they're saying: "To be able to celebrate our three-year birthday with our own cupcake, that's pretty sweet!" Dion Dawson said in a statement. "The work is nonstop, so it's nice to take a moment to reflect on the outsized impact that started with a fridge and a simple dream."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more