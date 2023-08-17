Vanille Patisserie is selling specialty cupcakes for a good cause
It's not easy to make buying a jumbo cupcake feel virtuous, but Vanille Patisserie comes close with its rebooted "charity stud muffin" program.
What's happening: This month, the bakery is donating $1 from each special veggie-decorated cupcake sold to Dion's Dream in celebration of the organization's third anniversary.
By the numbers: This nonprofit, which started as a community fridge operation, now delivers fresh produce to the doorsteps of more than 1,000 households in 33 neighborhoods.
- That includes about 175,000 servings of fruits and vegetables to help feed local families.
What they're saying: "To be able to celebrate our three-year birthday with our own cupcake, that's pretty sweet!" Dion Dawson said in a statement. "The work is nonstop, so it's nice to take a moment to reflect on the outsized impact that started with a fridge and a simple dream."
