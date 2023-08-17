Vanille Patisserie is selling specialty cupcakes for a good cause

It's not easy to make buying a jumbo cupcake feel virtuous, but Vanille Patisserie comes close with its rebooted "charity stud muffin" program.

What's happening: This month, the bakery is donating $1 from each special veggie-decorated cupcake sold to Dion's Dream in celebration of the organization's third anniversary.

By the numbers: This nonprofit, which started as a community fridge operation, now delivers fresh produce to the doorsteps of more than 1,000 households in 33 neighborhoods.

That includes about 175,000 servings of fruits and vegetables to help feed local families.

What they're saying: "To be able to celebrate our three-year birthday with our own cupcake, that's pretty sweet!" Dion Dawson said in a statement. "The work is nonstop, so it's nice to take a moment to reflect on the outsized impact that started with a fridge and a simple dream."