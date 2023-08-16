60 mins ago - Things to Do

Diner en Blanc is back in Chicago at a mystery spot

Monica Eng
Crowd of people dressed in white sitting together at a dinner table with white flowers on table.

White-clad diners share a meal in Daley Plaza in 2019. Photo courtesy of Christopher Dilts.

After a three-year hiatus, one of Chicago's most striking parties, Dîner en Blanc, returns Thursday to a secret location near you.

How it works: Diners register for the dinner, select a convenient departure point, prepare their best all-white outfit and a picnic, then follow their table leader to the spot on the night of the event.

What they're saying: We're "rain or shine, kind of like Lollapalooza but with less mud," co-founder Lauren Haras tells Axios, noting that they ask guests to bring white or clear ponchos, umbrellas or raincoats.

  • Back-up date: Aug. 18.

If you go: Diners can still join the waiting list. Tickets: $55-$108.

people walking down the lake in white
Diners walk to the lakefront dinner location for Dîner En Blanc in 2017. Photo courtesy of Christopher Dilts.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more