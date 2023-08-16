Diner en Blanc is back in Chicago at a mystery spot

After a three-year hiatus, one of Chicago's most striking parties, Dîner en Blanc, returns Thursday to a secret location near you.

How it works: Diners register for the dinner, select a convenient departure point, prepare their best all-white outfit and a picnic, then follow their table leader to the spot on the night of the event.

What they're saying: We're "rain or shine, kind of like Lollapalooza but with less mud," co-founder Lauren Haras tells Axios, noting that they ask guests to bring white or clear ponchos, umbrellas or raincoats.

Back-up date: Aug. 18.

If you go: Diners can still join the waiting list. Tickets: $55-$108.