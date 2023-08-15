Best smash burgers in Northwest Indiana
I was recently driving hungry through Northwest Indiana when I remembered that "The Region" is famous for delicious smash burgers.
What happened: I put it to the test. After scanning several lists, I picked the top three contenders to battle it out.
Schoop's Hamburgers
Despite being a chain with more than a dozen locations, the Schoop's in Highland offers a friendly local feel and a super burger ($8.99) with a nice sear, fresh bun and tasty condiments.
Rating: 7/10.
Miner-Dunn
Opened in 1932, the quaint diner still cranks out tasty "Real Hamburgers" ($5.99) with traditional ketchup, mustard, relish and onion toppings.
- Even the lettuce and tomato I mistakenly ordered couldn't hide the juicy flavor and crispy sear on this excellent burger.
Rating: 7/10.
Burgerhaus
Despite its NW Indiana roots (with locations in Valparaiso and Schererville), this burger defies local tradition with a big, juicy, non-smashed prime patty and global toppings.
- On my server's recommendation I tried the Santiago Burger ($17) with avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, chipotle Monterey cheese, chipotle mayo and fried jalapeños on a pretzel bun.
Rating: 8/10.
Confession: My actual favorite smash burger comes from a joint called "The Region" in, um, Roscoe Village.
Featuring crispy edges, a soft bun and mayo-based Region sauce, this is a burger ($9.50) worth coming home to.
Rating: 9/10.
