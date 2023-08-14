Bite Club: Glow Superfoods' vegan ice cream bars

I'm a pescatarian but end up eating lots of vegan food, which is probably why I'm constantly targeted with ads for plant-based treats.

What's happening: I recently tried Glow Superfoods' vegan ice cream bars, sold at Fresh Thyme, after stumbling across the Chicago company on Instagram.

They're made from mushroom blends, coconut meat, nuts and other natural ingredients considered superfoods.

The bite: I tried the chocolate chip peanut butter cup and vanilla chai latte flavors. They were both sweet enough to fulfill my craving but the chunks of cashews also made me feel content having one for lunch!

Vegan ice cream can often be too icy but this was creamy. And I'm a sucker for peanut butter and chocolate so that was my favorite.

The intrigue: If you're thinking what I was thinking — "Uh, mushroom ice cream?" — you don't taste mushrooms.

The benefits: Superfoods are rich with nutrients, like antioxidants, fiber and other minerals that adapt to your body's needs, and offer healthier alternatives to more processed foods.

Yes, but: Scientists stress variety rather than only eating specific superfoods.

The backstory: Mary Tobias Rosenbaum started Glow Superfoods last year after going to culinary school and studying nutrition to learn which foods would make her feel better. Working at the now-closed high-end vegan restaurant Althea was great training.

"I learned a lot about plant-based eating and how to transform different ingredients into delicacies," she says.

What they're saying: Tobias Rosenbaum says the superfoods in her products make you "feel lighter" and less sluggish.

"I think it makes you glow from the inside out."

Where to find it: Glow Superfood ice cream bars are available at the company's North Center cafe, Go Grocers, Green City Market, and other small groceries across Chicago.