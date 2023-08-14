What it takes to be among the 1% in Illinois

Caption: Data: SmartAsset; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

You need to make at least $660,000 a year to be among the top 1% of earners in Illinois.

That's a little bit more than the national household figure of $652,700, according to a recent SmartAsset analysis of IRS tax filer data.

The big picture: The top 1% of U.S. families by wealth held more than a third of the country's total wealth in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office reported last year.

Meanwhile, "families in the bottom half ... held only 2% of total wealth" in 2019, per the CBO report.

Zoom in: The median household income in Illinois is more than $72,500, per census data. In Chicago, it's around $65,800.

Zoom out: Nationally, joining the 1% club is most expensive in Connecticut, where residents need to make at least $952,900 to be a member.

It's cheapest in West Virginia, where residents need to make $367,600 to be among the state's top earners.

Yes, but: Connecticut is also home to the highest effective tax rate for high earners, at 28.4%.