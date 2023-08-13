Food Fight: Frozen drinks in the Chicago area

As we slog through the last full month of summer, we're constantly on the hunt for a good cool drink. And nothing hits the spot — and the brain — like a frozen beverage.

So we've compiled some of our faves, starting with booze and then without.

1. Daisy's Hurricane

5215 S. Harper Ave., Hyde Park

Details: The Hurricane brings the frozen flavor of New Orleans to the South Side of Chicago. The tasty, boozy drink combines rum with an assortment of juices. Serving it frozen takes it to the next level.

2. Estereo FM's salted mango & Tromba tequila

1001 W. Fulton Market, Fulton Market

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Details: The swirl always works well for soft serve ice cream, but it also elevates the tequila and mezcal drinks at Estereo FM. The popular Logan Square outpost also has these drinks. Perfect for a hot afternoon.

3. Central Park Bar's frozen margarita

2924 N. Central Park Ave., Avondale

Photo: Justin Kaufmann

Details: The drink combines mango with Ghost Spicy Blanco Tequila, and it steals the spotlight from several other cocktails the festive neighborhood bar offers. Sip it slowly to avoid cold headaches on the beautiful outdoor patio.

4. Parson's Negroni Slushy

2109 W Chicago Ave., West Town (and other locations)

Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Details: The frozen slushies are amazing at the chicken and fish restaurant, but the mother of them all is the Negroni slushy. This frozen delicacy is quickly becoming Chicago's favorite choice. (What, they don't do Malort slushies?)

5. Simon's frozen glögg

5210 N. Clark St., Andersonville

Photo courtesy of Simon's Tavern

Details: Sure, glögg is on all the top winter drink lists, but the folks at Simon's in Andersonville have committed to a frozen version. The colors alone are worth the trip to one of the best bars in the city.

But frozen infused Swedish wine? Yes, please.

Non-alcoholic frozen drinks

Pistachio's limonana

7915 W. Golf Road, Morton Grove

Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Details: The Middle East knows something about heat, and so it's no surprise that limonana, the lemon and mint slushie of the Levant, delivers serious cooling relief.

The Jordanian cafe's version is perfect, not too sweet ($6).

The Freez's orange snowstorm

2815 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

An orange snowstorm on a beautiful summer night at Tastee Freez. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Details: The orange snowstorm ($3.79) is an orange slushie with plenty of vanilla soft serve in the middle. Let it thaw a little, mix it all up, and it tastes just like a Creamsicle.