Actor Jeff Perry's Best Day Ever in Chicago

Harold Pinter's famous play "No Man's Land" is on stage at Steppenwolf and it stars one of Chicago's great theater artists, Jeff Perry.

What they're saying: "It's a mysterious, comedic and moving depiction of a man coming to terms with how to best live the last chapter of his life that has stayed with me all this time," Perry tells Axios.

Zoom out: Perry co-founded the groundbreaking theater, but he also enjoys a strong Hollywood career, having starred in shows like "My So-Called Life," "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy."

Perry lives in California, but the longtime Steppenwolf ensemble member loves coming home.

"I've been beyond lucky to enjoy this artistic home since 1974."

His ideal day in Chicago:

🥓 Breakfast: "I go to the Blue Door Farm Stand in Lincoln Park and order the Sunrise BLT."

⛱ Morning activity: "I like to walk North Avenue beach and jump in the lake."

🍔 Lunch: "Au Cheval, the single cheeseburger."

🚲 Afternoon activity: "A bike ride and a favorite book chapter and a nap!"

🥗 Dinner: "Trattoria Gianni, the Variopinta salad with grilled chicken."

🎭 Evening activity: "Are you kidding?! I go see a play at STEPPENWOLF!!!"