At Axios Chicago, we don't have an office space.
Yes, but: This summer, we've made it a point to gather for all-staff meetings — over happy hour.
The spot: Plymouth Restaurant & Bar.
The deal: During weekday afternoons (3-6pm), the South Loop bar offers half-price appetizers and $3 to $7 drink specials. Its rooftop is covered and offers views of the Harold Washington Library.
Justin: I ordered tasty fried green beans ($6) while filling out my TPS reports.
- I washed those beans down with a Corona ($4) and discussed who should be my emergency contact for my dental insurance.
Monica: I got elote bites ($6.50) and a virgin margarita ($8.00), plus soda water (for a hefty $3.25!).
- I circled back many times on the delicious fried elote bites in between sips and nibbles of my team members' snacks.
Carrie: I was thrilled that the happy hour was all-vegetarian. I ordered the pretzel bites ($5.99), which were somehow greasy. So, I ate Monica's and Justin's apps.
- I sipped my water, er, I mean non-alcoholic Heineken ($8), and the three of us discussed lofty, editorial goals on how to become the only news source in Chicago.
- Just kidding; we talked about the fun parties at Axios work retreats.
