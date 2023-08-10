Share on email (opens in new window)

The best way to all-staff. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

At Axios Chicago, we don't have an office space.

Yes, but: This summer, we've made it a point to gather for all-staff meetings — over happy hour.

The spot: Plymouth Restaurant & Bar.

The deal: During weekday afternoons (3-6pm), the South Loop bar offers half-price appetizers and $3 to $7 drink specials. Its rooftop is covered and offers views of the Harold Washington Library.

Justin: I ordered tasty fried green beans ($6) while filling out my TPS reports.

I washed those beans down with a Corona ($4) and discussed who should be my emergency contact for my dental insurance.

Monica: I got elote bites ($6.50) and a virgin margarita ($8.00), plus soda water (for a hefty $3.25!).

I circled back many times on the delicious fried elote bites in between sips and nibbles of my team members' snacks.

Carrie: I was thrilled that the happy hour was all-vegetarian. I ordered the pretzel bites ($5.99), which were somehow greasy. So, I ate Monica's and Justin's apps.