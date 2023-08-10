Chicago history lesson: Ty Warner and Beanie Babies

Ty Warner, creator of Beanie Babies toys, signs autographs at the American International Toy Fair in 2003 in New York. Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Ty Warner, the infamous suburban Chicago creator of '90s-defining toys Beanie Babies, takes center stage in a new movie.

Driving the news: Zach Galifianakis re-creates Warner's rise and fall in "The Beanie Bubble," currently streaming on Apple TV.

Of note: Filmmakers took creative liberties with the drama, stating right up front: "There are parts of the truth you just can't make up. The rest, we did."

Backstory: Warner, who grew up in La Grange, was a sales rep at Dakin Toy Co. After getting fired, he came up with the idea of "understuffed" toy cats that were floppier and more malleable.

Those became a hit, and in 1993, he started selling Beanie Babies, according to a 2014 Chicago magazine profile.

Details: Beanie Babies sold for around $5 each back then, but they could earn up to $10,000 when resold on eBay, according to Zac Bissonnette, who wrote the book on Beanie Babies.

Warner would phase out certain animals and release exclusives to make the toys more valuable.

The company also sold Beanie Babies on its website — a revolutionary move at the time.

Flash forward: In 1999, Warner announced he was forever retiring Beanie Babies to make the toys even more desirable. The market is fickle, though, and consumers saw it as a marketing ploy and moved on to the next thing.