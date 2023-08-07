PAWS hits the road with new mobile vet clinic

PAWS Chicago is launching a mobile clinic this month that will bring free veterinary care to South and West Side neighborhoods.

Why it matters: West Englewood, Englewood, Woodlawn and Back of the Yards are "pet resource deserts," where accessing vet clinics is disproportionately difficult, according to PAWS.

How it works: The mobile clinic is the size of an ambulance, with room for people and animals, plus refrigerators, exam tables, medications and, of course, a veterinarian.

Pet owners can make appointments with the program for services including pet vaccinations and treatment of infections.

Between the lines: The clinic is about relationship-building in these communities and sharing information about other vet care offered at their centers, especially spaying and neutering.

The mobile clinic can help schedule those surgeries, which PAWS offers free to eligible owners.

What they're saying: Spaying and neutering help decrease the number of stray animals born in an area, PAWS says. Too many strays can also lead to euthanasia.

"We want to turn Chicago into a 'no-kill city,'" PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham tells Axios.

Zoom in: PAWS identified the four neighborhoods based on ZIP codes that made the most 311 calls related to stray animals over the last 20 years.

There's a high population of feral cats in these areas because they're not spayed and neutered, Wickham says.

Wickham says many of the pet owners they meet in those four neighborhoods took in a stray or a family member's pet and want to get the animal proper care.

What's next: PAWS anticipates launching the mobile clinic the week of August 21. Ogden Park will be a frequent location.