Bite Club: Savory Puerto Rican empanadas at West Town's Empanada Mama

Monica Eng

Empanadas from Empanada Mama in West Town. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Last week, we tried savory Puerto Rican handheld pies at the recently opened Empanada Mama in West Town.

  • After ordering a big selection, we came up with faves for omnivores and herbivores.

Omnivores loved the intense ham and cheese of the Cochinita ($5.99), homey rice and pork combo in the Ay Bonito ($6.99) and the filling steak and potatoes in the Ropa Vieja ($9.99).

  • Don't miss the chorizo- and egg-filled ChicoRizo ($6.99) for a tasty portable breakfast.

Veggie tales: Carrie found the La Gallina ($5.99) with egg, pepper and cheese fantastic and piping hot (nothing worse than cold eggs!).

  • And the delicate air frying on the vegan Isla Verde ($6.99) with yuca, squash, potato and garbanzo let the veggie flavors come through nicely.
Vegetarian empanadas are cooked in an air fryer instead of the deep fryer, leaving them less golden but just as tasty as the meat varieties. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
