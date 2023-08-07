24 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Savory Puerto Rican empanadas at West Town's Empanada Mama
Last week, we tried savory Puerto Rican handheld pies at the recently opened Empanada Mama in West Town.
- After ordering a big selection, we came up with faves for omnivores and herbivores.
Omnivores loved the intense ham and cheese of the Cochinita ($5.99), homey rice and pork combo in the Ay Bonito ($6.99) and the filling steak and potatoes in the Ropa Vieja ($9.99).
- Don't miss the chorizo- and egg-filled ChicoRizo ($6.99) for a tasty portable breakfast.
Veggie tales: Carrie found the La Gallina ($5.99) with egg, pepper and cheese fantastic and piping hot (nothing worse than cold eggs!).
- And the delicate air frying on the vegan Isla Verde ($6.99) with yuca, squash, potato and garbanzo let the veggie flavors come through nicely.
