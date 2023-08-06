A day tripper's guide to Whiting, Indiana
As summer winds down, I'm itchin' for a vacation, but I don't really have the time (or budget) for a big trip right now.
- So I recently took a quick day trip to Whiting, Indiana, to get out of the hustle and bustle.
Why it matters: Whiting offers beautiful lakefront views and quirky attractions like the annual Pierogi Fest and the Mascot Hall of Fame that befit a charming beach town.
What they're saying: When the Mascot Hall of Fame creators were looking to move from online-only to a brick-and-mortar museum, "they knew instantly that the energy and boldness of mascots would fit right into our quirky, fun-loving little city," executive director Karen Anaszewicz told me.
Getting there: The northwest Indy town is about 20 miles from the city.
🚙 By car: Take I 90/94 east to Skyway, or skip the tolls and take I 90/94 east to Stony Island Avenue to see far South Side neighborhoods like Hegewisch and East Side, as well as beautiful nature spots like Wolf Lake and Big Marsh Park.
- Estimated time: About 30 minutes on a Saturday.
🚊 By train: Amtrak from Union Station to Hammond-Whiting station.
- Estimated time: About a 25-minute train ride, plus a 20-minute walk to downtown.
🚴🏽♀️ By bike: This is a popular option, as you can ride right straight south on the lake shore path.
- Estimated time: About 90 minutes.
History: Standard Oil started buying land around Whiting in 1889 because of its convenience to rail and water; later, steel mills were built in nearby East Chicago and Gary. Now, Whiting is home to BP's largest refinery in North America.
Yes, but: Residents have had to deal with pollution and toxic chemical leaks from the refinery.
Zoom in: To really get the most authentic experience of Whiting, I asked a lifelong resident. My friend Araceli Gomez-Aldana told me the "best thing about Whiting is our Lakefront Park. It's beautiful."
Araceli's other recs:
- Food: Dos Sabores for Mexican, Grillers for lunch, Keith's Steakhouse and Winey Beach Cafe for dinner.
- Coffee: Grindhouse Coffee and Ixxa.
- Best pierogies: Center Lounge.
What's ahead: The 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday, Aug. 12, at noon.
