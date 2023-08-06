A day tripper's guide to Whiting, Indiana

As summer winds down, I'm itchin' for a vacation, but I don't really have the time (or budget) for a big trip right now.

So I recently took a quick day trip to Whiting, Indiana, to get out of the hustle and bustle.

Why it matters: Whiting offers beautiful lakefront views and quirky attractions like the annual Pierogi Fest and the Mascot Hall of Fame that befit a charming beach town.

What they're saying: When the Mascot Hall of Fame creators were looking to move from online-only to a brick-and-mortar museum, "they knew instantly that the energy and boldness of mascots would fit right into our quirky, fun-loving little city," executive director Karen Anaszewicz told me.

Getting there: The northwest Indy town is about 20 miles from the city.

🚙 By car: Take I 90/94 east to Skyway, or skip the tolls and take I 90/94 east to Stony Island Avenue to see far South Side neighborhoods like Hegewisch and East Side, as well as beautiful nature spots like Wolf Lake and Big Marsh Park.

Estimated time: About 30 minutes on a Saturday.

🚊 By train: Amtrak from Union Station to Hammond-Whiting station.

Estimated time: About a 25-minute train ride, plus a 20-minute walk to downtown.

🚴🏽‍♀️ By bike: This is a popular option, as you can ride right straight south on the lake shore path.

Estimated time: About 90 minutes.

History: Standard Oil started buying land around Whiting in 1889 because of its convenience to rail and water; later, steel mills were built in nearby East Chicago and Gary. Now, Whiting is home to BP's largest refinery in North America.

Yes, but: Residents have had to deal with pollution and toxic chemical leaks from the refinery.

Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Zoom in: To really get the most authentic experience of Whiting, I asked a lifelong resident. My friend Araceli Gomez-Aldana told me the "best thing about Whiting is our Lakefront Park. It's beautiful."

Araceli's other recs:

Can you find Carrie? Photo courtesy of Matt Planer.

What's ahead: The 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday, Aug. 12, at noon.