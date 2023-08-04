Fashion designer Maria Pinto's Best Day Ever in Chicago

Fashion designer Maria Pinto just opened a brick-and-mortar store in the Gold Coast.

The big picture: The designer has dressed Chicago celebrities like Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, while bringing high fashion to the masses with her ready-to-wear label M2057.

Driving the news: She closed her West Loop style shop during the pandemic, but she has reemerged with a boutique near Chicago and Wabash Avenues.

Carrie and Justin lounge at the opening of Maria Pinto's new store. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The fashion designer knows a thing or two about her hometown, so let's imagine Pinto dressed to impress as she takes part in her perfect day in Chicago.

🫖 Breakfast: "I start my mornings at home with Mariage Frères Paris Breakfast Tea. It's an ideal way to savor this quiet time of day."

😌 Morning activity: "Daily meditation is very important to me, and I like to do this especially as the sun rises. Then I spend some time catching up on reading. At this time of the year, these activities are always happening on my outdoor terrace."

🫓 Lunch: "Marisol in the Museum of Contemporary Art is one of my favorite places for lunch. I never dine there without ordering the Sunflower Hummus with artichoke, oregano and flax seed crackers."

🖼️ Afternoon activity: "I'll spend the afternoon walking through the galleries of the MCA. As an artist myself, there is no shortage of exhibits to explore. I find enjoyment and inspiration in discovering the work of others."

🦐 Dinner: "Proxi in the West Loop is my go-to. Chef Andrew Zimmerman has mastered the art of preparing global cuisine. My must-have there is the bánh khọt, which are crispy rice crêpes with shrimp and pork belly. Warning: You might need to place two orders for the table."

🍾 Evening activity: "A fine glass of bubbly and conversation with a friend is such a nice way to cap off the perfect day. Pops for Champagne in River North has been at the top of my list for years. Their Champagne selection is among the best in the city, and it changes often — so there's always something new to try."