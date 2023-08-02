Newcomers share their advice for moving to Chicago
Chicago lost roughly 3% of its population from 2020-2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Yes, but: We're still the third-largest U.S. city, and people move here for many reasons.
What's happening: Some recent transplants told us why they're here and offered advice for newbies.
Growing family
Who: Ben Garbarek
The story: Garbarek and his wife, Emily, moved right before the pandemic and very soon after that had to find a bigger place when they learned they were expecting.
Chi perks: Living in Lakeview with easy access to the lake and Wrigley Field.
Advice: Be flexible, and keep an open mind.
- "We're lucky to live in such a large and vibrant city that, chances are, you can find what you're looking for; you just might need some patience as you keep looking for it," Garbarek told Axios.
Moved for a job
Who: Babafemi Ekundayo
The story: Moved to a "co-living" situation in Bridgeport and relied on "amazing roommates" to learn the city.
Chi perks: The great comedy and performance culture, which Ekundayo jumped into, first with lessons; he then started performing at places like the Lincoln Lodge.
Advice: "Constantly go out, constantly seek out new opportunities, talk to people, step out of your comfort zone and pursue your dreams; they could just become reality!"
Now or never
Who: Nick Conant
The story: Conant had only ever lived in the Twin Cities, but in July 2020, the time felt right for his family to try something new.
Chi perks: Welcoming city with a neighborhood feel.
Advice: Get out of your neighborhood. Each community has its vibe, and you're missing out on a lot if you don't explore.
- Wrigley has great history, but Conant says "Guaranteed Rate Field is the better game day experience," adding, "I'm a Twins fan, so I begrudgingly write that."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.