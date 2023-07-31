Bite Club: Ethical coffee shop and boutique in Wheaton

Share on email (opens in new window)

My Half of The Sky in Wheaton. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

During a recent road trip to the western suburbs, I stopped in Wheaton for an afternoon pick-me-up at a charming coffee shop called My Half of The Sky.

The details: The shop not only offers amazing coffee and pastries, but it also has coworking spaces and a clothing boutique that sells ethically sourced, fair trade goods to help fight human trafficking, addictions and poverty.

Eight-word review: Come for the mission, stay for the coffee.

The salted caramel cold brew and a cinnamon roll from My Half of The Sky in Wheaton. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The bite: I loved the salted caramel cold brew ($4.99) and its house special, the cinnamon roll ($5.70).