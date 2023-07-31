1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Ethical coffee shop and boutique in Wheaton
During a recent road trip to the western suburbs, I stopped in Wheaton for an afternoon pick-me-up at a charming coffee shop called My Half of The Sky.
The details: The shop not only offers amazing coffee and pastries, but it also has coworking spaces and a clothing boutique that sells ethically sourced, fair trade goods to help fight human trafficking, addictions and poverty.
Eight-word review: Come for the mission, stay for the coffee.
The bite: I loved the salted caramel cold brew ($4.99) and its house special, the cinnamon roll ($5.70).
- The humongous, piping hot chewy roll is topped with a dollop of buttercream, which melts appropriately for a sweet, delicious bite.
