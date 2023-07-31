1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Ethical coffee shop and boutique in Wheaton

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a front of a house that has been turned into a coffee shop

My Half of The Sky in Wheaton. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

During a recent road trip to the western suburbs, I stopped in Wheaton for an afternoon pick-me-up at a charming coffee shop called My Half of The Sky.

The details: The shop not only offers amazing coffee and pastries, but it also has coworking spaces and a clothing boutique that sells ethically sourced, fair trade goods to help fight human trafficking, addictions and poverty.

Eight-word review: Come for the mission, stay for the coffee.

Photo of a cinnamon roll and coffee.
The salted caramel cold brew and a cinnamon roll from My Half of The Sky in Wheaton. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The bite: I loved the salted caramel cold brew ($4.99) and its house special, the cinnamon roll ($5.70).

  • The humongous, piping hot chewy roll is topped with a dollop of buttercream, which melts appropriately for a sweet, delicious bite.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more