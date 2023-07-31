Cubs and Sox brace for trade deadline

Just a month ago, you would have thought both the Cubs and the White Sox would be sellers at the baseball trade deadline.

Yes, but: After a strong month of July, the Cubs may be looking to add players for a playoff run.

Why it matters: Baseball teams use trades at the deadline to signal to fans the direction franchises are heading, in both the short- and long-term.

The Cubs

Cody Bellinger hits a two-run home run in a recent game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Cubs are sitting four games out of the NL Central lead and still in contention in the wild card. Some had speculated the team would try to trade away pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Cody Bellinger to stock up on future assets, but the future may be now.

The Cubs could make shrewd moves to send prospects to teams for a third baseman or relief pitching to compete in a relatively weak division.

Prospects: How about a reunion with Kris Bryant or Jeimer Candelario?

The White Sox

Lance Lynn walks toward the dugout during a recent game against the Atlanta Braves. Photo: Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

It's a sour year for Sox fans, who were promised a contender but instead are watching a good ole dumpster fire on the South Side. The team already sent Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels, but we could see the end of the Lance Lynn and Tim Anderson eras today as well.