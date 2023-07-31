1 hour ago - Sports

Cubs and Sox brace for trade deadline

Justin Kaufmann

The White Sox traded Lucas Giolito to the Los Angeles Angels. Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Just a month ago, you would have thought both the Cubs and the White Sox would be sellers at the baseball trade deadline.

Yes, but: After a strong month of July, the Cubs may be looking to add players for a playoff run.

Why it matters: Baseball teams use trades at the deadline to signal to fans the direction franchises are heading, in both the short- and long-term.

The Cubs

Photo of a baseball player swinging a bat
Cody Bellinger hits a two-run home run in a recent game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Cubs are sitting four games out of the NL Central lead and still in contention in the wild card. Some had speculated the team would try to trade away pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Cody Bellinger to stock up on future assets, but the future may be now.

  • The Cubs could make shrewd moves to send prospects to teams for a third baseman or relief pitching to compete in a relatively weak division.

Prospects: How about a reunion with Kris Bryant or Jeimer Candelario?

The White Sox

Photo of a baseball player walking off field
Lance Lynn walks toward the dugout during a recent game against the Atlanta Braves. Photo: Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

It's a sour year for Sox fans, who were promised a contender but instead are watching a good ole dumpster fire on the South Side. The team already sent Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels, but we could see the end of the Lance Lynn and Tim Anderson eras today as well.

  • Fun fact: The Sox sent Adam Eaton to the Nationals for Giolito and Lopez in 2016, jumpstarting the rebuild of the team that's on the field now.
