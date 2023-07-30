Chicago's pinball scene growing more inclusive

The classic arcade game pinball continues to rise in popularity, and Chicago women are creating a more inclusive space in the traditionally male game.

Why it matters: Organizations like Belles & Chimes, which opened a Chicago chapter in 2017, welcome women, nonbinary and transgender members, as well as providing players a hobby, community and some competition.

What they're saying: "This sport is so predominantly middle-aged white men who have disposable incomes to make man caves in their basement, and it can be really, really toxic," says Jane Verwys, who's No. 1 in the world in women-only rankings, per the International Pinball Flipper Association.

Verwys tells Axios that women's leagues break through that. "Those of us who are in it know how special it is and really support each other."

The big picture: Nostalgia is driving the rise of pinball in the last decade or so, The Economist reports. "Sales of new machines have risen by 15-20% every year since 2008," Zack Sharpe, who is among the world's best players and works for a pinball manufacturer, told the magazine.

Pinball is also getting love from Hollywood. The recent Netflix film "Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game" is based on Sharpe's father, Roger.

The intrigue: The game was illegal from the 1940s to the '70s because it was connected to gambling and organized crime.

"Pinball had this stigma of cigarettes, bad boys, drinking and gambling," Sharpe told the University of Illinois' online magazine.

Roger Sharpe showed a New York courtroom that pinball was a game of skill — not luck, as in gambling — which helped overturn bans nationwide.

Flashback: Chicago once reigned as the pinball capital of the world, with major manufacturers based in the city and suburbs. One such local enterprise, Stern remains a powerhouse and expanded operations this year.

State of play: Belles & Chimes hosts a monthly women's tournament at Logan Arcade.

Players can also find machines around the world by checking out the Pinball Map.

Reality check: Verwys says that because many pinball machines are at 21-and-older bars, the game is not universally family-friendly.

She suggests Enterrium at Woodfield Mall and Lucky Strike in Wrigleyville for families and younger players.

The bottom line: Pinball gave players like Verwys a chance to connect with new people, especially after the pandemic. Beyond being something to do at a bar (besides just drinking), it's also fueled her competitive spirit.