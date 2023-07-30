1 hour ago - Things to Do

Chicago's pinball scene growing more inclusive

Carrie Shepherd
Group of people gathered together with pinball machines in background.

The Chicago chapter of Belles & Chimes at Logan Arcade. Photo: Courtesy of Jane Verwys

The classic arcade game pinball continues to rise in popularity, and Chicago women are creating a more inclusive space in the traditionally male game.

Why it matters: Organizations like Belles & Chimes, which opened a Chicago chapter in 2017, welcome women, nonbinary and transgender members, as well as providing players a hobby, community and some competition.

What they're saying: "This sport is so predominantly middle-aged white men who have disposable incomes to make man caves in their basement, and it can be really, really toxic," says Jane Verwys, who's No. 1 in the world in women-only rankings, per the International Pinball Flipper Association.

  • Verwys tells Axios that women's leagues break through that. "Those of us who are in it know how special it is and really support each other."

The big picture: Nostalgia is driving the rise of pinball in the last decade or so, The Economist reports. "Sales of new machines have risen by 15-20% every year since 2008," Zack Sharpe, who is among the world's best players and works for a pinball manufacturer, told the magazine.

The intrigue: The game was illegal from the 1940s to the '70s because it was connected to gambling and organized crime.

  • "Pinball had this stigma of cigarettes, bad boys, drinking and gambling," Sharpe told the University of Illinois' online magazine.
  • Roger Sharpe showed a New York courtroom that pinball was a game of skill — not luck, as in gambling — which helped overturn bans nationwide.

Flashback: Chicago once reigned as the pinball capital of the world, with major manufacturers based in the city and suburbs. One such local enterprise, Stern remains a powerhouse and expanded operations this year.

State of play: Belles & Chimes hosts a monthly women's tournament at Logan Arcade.

  • Players can also find machines around the world by checking out the Pinball Map.

Reality check: Verwys says that because many pinball machines are at 21-and-older bars, the game is not universally family-friendly.

  • She suggests Enterrium at Woodfield Mall and Lucky Strike in Wrigleyville for families and younger players.

The bottom line: Pinball gave players like Verwys a chance to connect with new people, especially after the pandemic. Beyond being something to do at a bar (besides just drinking), it's also fueled her competitive spirit.

