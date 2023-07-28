Silver Room owner Eric Williams' Best Day Ever in Chicago

Justin catches up with Eric Williams at the Sweetgreen at 53rd and Harper in Hyde Park. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Silver Room Sound System Block Party ttakes over Oakwood Beach for the last time, starting tonight.

Zoom in: With one of Chicago's best festivals ending, Silver Room owner Eric Williams may have some more time on his hands to enjoy the city.

Nah, who are we kidding? He'll still be grinding, working on some new idea that will make Chicago a better place.

Yes, but: That didn't stop us from asking Williams for his perfect day in Chicago.

Breakfast: "Bronzeville Winery. I get the shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and avocado toast. It's a really great brunch."

Morning activity: "Even before breakfast, I'm at CorePower Yoga. Then I hit up the Logan Square Farmers Market with my daughter. I lived on the North Side for over 20 years. I don't necessarily miss it, but I love Logan for the vibrant community."

Lunch: "I don't usually eat lunch, but I do love sushi from Sushi X at Chicago and Milwaukee. I love my dragon rolls, man."

The Jackson Park Japanese Garden. Photo: Matt Planer for Axios

Afternoon activity: "We get on our bikes back in Hyde Park and ride downtown and hang at the River Walk or the lakefront. The lakefront in general is just so great.

"Then we'd hop on the architecture cruise. It's the best. It makes me wish I was a tourist in Chicago.

"Oh, wait! The Japanese Garden in Jackson Park! Let's fit that in somewhere."

Virtue Restaurant on 53rd Street in Hyde Park. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Dinner: "I love Virtue. I love the other Erick Williams. I get my salmon there, and the cornbread is dope. All the sides are good. It's good service too, which reminds me of the South."

Evening activity: "I'd go see a show. I listen to jazz, hip-hop, house, rock. So Metro is probably the spot, because they have a little bit of everything. I'm gonna start doing some shows with Joe at some point.