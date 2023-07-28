Silver Room owner Eric Williams' Best Day Ever in Chicago
Silver Room Sound System Block Party ttakes over Oakwood Beach for the last time, starting tonight.
Zoom in: With one of Chicago's best festivals ending, Silver Room owner Eric Williams may have some more time on his hands to enjoy the city.
- Nah, who are we kidding? He'll still be grinding, working on some new idea that will make Chicago a better place.
Yes, but: That didn't stop us from asking Williams for his perfect day in Chicago.
Breakfast: "Bronzeville Winery. I get the shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and avocado toast. It's a really great brunch."
Morning activity: "Even before breakfast, I'm at CorePower Yoga. Then I hit up the Logan Square Farmers Market with my daughter. I lived on the North Side for over 20 years. I don't necessarily miss it, but I love Logan for the vibrant community."
Lunch: "I don't usually eat lunch, but I do love sushi from Sushi X at Chicago and Milwaukee. I love my dragon rolls, man."
Afternoon activity: "We get on our bikes back in Hyde Park and ride downtown and hang at the River Walk or the lakefront. The lakefront in general is just so great.
- "Then we'd hop on the architecture cruise. It's the best. It makes me wish I was a tourist in Chicago.
- "Oh, wait! The Japanese Garden in Jackson Park! Let's fit that in somewhere."
Dinner: "I love Virtue. I love the other Erick Williams. I get my salmon there, and the cornbread is dope. All the sides are good. It's good service too, which reminds me of the South."
Evening activity: "I'd go see a show. I listen to jazz, hip-hop, house, rock. So Metro is probably the spot, because they have a little bit of everything. I'm gonna start doing some shows with Joe at some point.
- "Whew, that's a day! What a great day all over the city, man."
