Vehicle thefts are spiking in Chicago
Car thefts are spiking in dozens of U.S. cities, including Chicago.
Why it matters: The mirrored data suggest our crime patterns could have roots and solutions outside our city limits.
By the numbers: Chicago's vehicle thefts have more than doubled compared to this time last year.
- Nationally, they rose around 34% from the same time last year, Axios' Ivana Saric reports from a midyear report released this month by the Council on Criminal Justice.
Between the lines: It's likely that the surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts — which came on the heels of a TikTok trend showing users how to steal those cars — have fueled much of the increase, the report said.
- The report, however, noted that theft rates were already rising before those brands became popular targets.
Of note: Cases of "motor vehicle theft" — when a car is stolen without the owner present — exclude carjackings, which are tracked in a different category.
- Local carjackings have fallen dramatically since last year.
