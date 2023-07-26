Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at 70

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz died suddenly Tuesday at the age of 70.

The big picture: The influential Chicago businessman is credited with turning around one of the worst franchises in professional sports.

Context: Wirtz took over the Blackhawks after his father, Bill Wirtz, passed away in 2007. Rocky's tenure marked a reversal from his father's reputation for penny-pinching, which included refusing to televise 'Hawks home games to force fans to go to the stadium to watch.

When Rocky took over, he quickly invested in the team's front office and turned the Blackhawks into Stanley Cup winners. They won in 2010, 2013 and 2015 under his ownership.

Between the lines: Wirtz's tenure wasn't without controversy. In 2021, former player Kyle Beach accused the Hawks of covering up his alleged sexual assault at the hands of an assistant coach.

The allegations led to the resignations of GM Stan Bowman and then-Florida coach Joel Quenneville and left a stain on that first championship.

In early 2022, Wirtz held a town hall for fans and became defensive and argumentative when pressed about the scandal. He later apologized.

Zoom out: The Wirtz family has had an ownership stake in the Blackhawks since 1950. Rocky's grandfather Arthur Wirtz took over as majority owner in 1966. Rocky also served as the chairman of the Wirtz Corporation, which also ran insurance, banking, realty and beverage distribution businesses.

He served on several boards, including at the Field Museum, Northwestern University (his alma mater) and the United Center. Rocky has given to several charitable organizations over the years.

What they're saying: "Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends," his son Danny Wirtz said in a statement. "Rocky will be remembered by those that knew him for his sharp wit, enduring loyalty and his humility."