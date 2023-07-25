More Chicago workers are returning to commercial offices

Foot traffic is picking up at Chicago's commercial office buildings, but workers are spending less time in the office, a new report suggests.

Why it matters: While hybrid work seems here to stay, the uptick in office attendance suggests that downtown recovery is inching up — encouraging news for those in commercial real estate and other industries that rely on commuters.

Driving the news: Visits to office buildings in Chicago last month rebounded to about 63% of June 2019 levels, per a report from Placer.ai, which tracks foot traffic in 800 office buildings nationwide.

That's a significant improvement from this time last year, when visits reached 54% of pre-pandemic levels.

Zoom out: The data show similar return-to-office milestones in 10 of the nation's 12 largest cities last month, with Miami and Denver as outliers.

National office foot traffic in June hit about 65% of June 2019 levels.

Washington, D.C., led the pack with 78% recovery, while San Francisco saw the lowest, with about 49%.

What they're saying: "June numbers appear to indicate that [office returns are] finally picking up real steam," the report says, while warning that an employee's "relationship to the workplace has fundamentally changed."

Notably, workers are spending less actual time in the office. D.C saw office "dwell time" drop by 8%; it dropped by 1.5% in Chicago.

Between the lines: A Placer.ai analysis of first-quarter office traffic found that among those returning to work in Chicago:

Top executives are overrepresented by about 4 percentage points.

Single people are overrepresented, while those who live with kids are underrepresented.

More than half live 1 to 5 miles from the office.

Of note: Compared against a national benchmark, Chicago commuters spend more money on food and drink, organic items, craft beer and on-the-go meals.

What we're watching: That last chunk of work-from-home holdouts may be hard to lure back into the office.