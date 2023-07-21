One of Chicago's best blues musicians is coming home to play Millennium Park on July 31.

Context: The Grammy Award-winning vocalist has kept busy touring the world, while also hosting her own radio show on Sirius XM.

What they're saying: "I lived in Chicago for years, and my son was born here. Chicago is the greatest."

Copeland's latest album "Done Come Too Far" (released on Chicago's Alligator Records) takes the artist into new territory, creating music around more social and political themes. It earned her another Grammy nomination.

Because Copeland is back in Chicago, we're asking her to play tour guide and give us her perfect day in town.

Breakfast: I've got a 6-year-old, Johnny, who's the assistant chef at Chez Copeland. The specialty of the house is Mama's Pancakes.

Morning activity: Walk Johnny to school then catch up on my other job. Right now I’m working on songs for my next album.

Lunch: I like Etta for brunch. It's got a cool vibe, which gets cooler after a mimosa or two. Also killer wood oven pizza if I'm in the mood for something heavier.

Afternoon activity: Do I work off the mimosas with a walk by the lake or take a nap? It's a difficult decision.

Dinner: I like Shaw's Crab House for dinner, because they play the blues. I don't go to the main dining room. I like the oyster bar there. It's relaxed. And the chowder is awesome.

Evening activity: I always loved popping into Legends to hear who was playing. There’s always someone great.