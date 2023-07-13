Padre Pio relics attract thousands to Naperville

A line stretches around the block in front of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville while ominous clouds loom overhead. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Thousands of people dodged Tuesday's thunderstorms to view Padre Pio relics on display at the west suburban Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Why it matters: The Naperville church was the only place in the state to secure the five-relic display that includes a blood-stained cotton gauze and a handkerchief.

Context: Padre Pio was the first priest in the Catholic Church to be stigmatized, which means he had unexplained wounds on his hands resembling those of Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

This happened in 1918.

The relics were on loan from The Sanctuary of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, located in Foggia, Italy.

What they're saying: "I came to be blessed by the presence of a saint," Pam S. from Downers Grove tells Axios.

"It's impressive that his relics could be anywhere in the world, but they were right here in Naperville."

Jaimie W. from Plainfield brought her kids to see the relics. "I came here and said a prayer for our family. I felt a real holiness, like the spirit's with you. It was a beautiful experience, full of peace."