Midseason report cards: Chicago Cubs and Sox

Justin Kaufmann

Luis Robert during a spring training game on Feb. 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Baseball season has reached its traditional midway point, and Chicago's teams are hanging on by a thread.

What's happening: Both teams are under .500 and will probably be sellers at the trade deadline.

White Sox

What nice words can we write about a team that was supposed to be a playoff contender but instead is 16 games under .500? (38-54)

MVP: Luis Robert. He's challenging Shohei Othani for the AL home run lead.

Lowlight: Once again, the Sox can't stay healthy.

Likely dealt: Lucas Giolito. He's pitched well this year, but he's a free agent next year, and the Sox may have to start rebuilding.

Cubs
baseball player
Marcus Stroman pitches at Wrigley Field in July. Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Even with a lousy record (42-47), the Cubs have played better than expected.

MVP: Marcus Stroman. If he wasn't dealing with a blister, he might be starting tonight for the NL All-Star team.

Lowlight: The team is prone to losing streaks, and it isn't equipped to keep up with the high-flying Reds in the NL Central. Also, rookie Matt Mervis hasn't produced.

Likely to be dealt: Cody Bellinger. He has been clutch when healthy and could fetch a nice haul in return.

