Midseason report cards: Chicago Cubs and Sox

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Luis Robert during a spring training game on Feb. 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Baseball season has reached its traditional midway point, and Chicago's teams are hanging on by a thread.

What's happening: Both teams are under .500 and will probably be sellers at the trade deadline.

White Sox

What nice words can we write about a team that was supposed to be a playoff contender but instead is 16 games under .500? (38-54)

MVP: Luis Robert. He's challenging Shohei Othani for the AL home run lead.

Lowlight: Once again, the Sox can't stay healthy.

Likely dealt: Lucas Giolito. He's pitched well this year, but he's a free agent next year, and the Sox may have to start rebuilding.

Cubs

Marcus Stroman pitches at Wrigley Field in July. Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Even with a lousy record (42-47), the Cubs have played better than expected.

MVP: Marcus Stroman. If he wasn't dealing with a blister, he might be starting tonight for the NL All-Star team.

Lowlight: The team is prone to losing streaks, and it isn't equipped to keep up with the high-flying Reds in the NL Central. Also, rookie Matt Mervis hasn't produced.

Likely to be dealt: Cody Bellinger. He has been clutch when healthy and could fetch a nice haul in return.