Midseason report cards: Chicago Cubs and Sox
Baseball season has reached its traditional midway point, and Chicago's teams are hanging on by a thread.
What's happening: Both teams are under .500 and will probably be sellers at the trade deadline.
White Sox
What nice words can we write about a team that was supposed to be a playoff contender but instead is 16 games under .500? (38-54)
MVP: Luis Robert. He's challenging Shohei Othani for the AL home run lead.
Lowlight: Once again, the Sox can't stay healthy.
Likely dealt: Lucas Giolito. He's pitched well this year, but he's a free agent next year, and the Sox may have to start rebuilding.
Cubs
Even with a lousy record (42-47), the Cubs have played better than expected.
MVP: Marcus Stroman. If he wasn't dealing with a blister, he might be starting tonight for the NL All-Star team.
Lowlight: The team is prone to losing streaks, and it isn't equipped to keep up with the high-flying Reds in the NL Central. Also, rookie Matt Mervis hasn't produced.
Likely to be dealt: Cody Bellinger. He has been clutch when healthy and could fetch a nice haul in return.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.