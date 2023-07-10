Bite Club: We tried the Midwestern delicacy Twix salad

Share on email (opens in new window)

All the ingredients for a Twix salad. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

A colleague from Northwest Indiana recently mentioned Twix salad as a Midwestern dish perfect for a Fourth of July cookout.

I'd never heard of it, so naturally, I had to try it.

Details: The dish combines Twix bars, pudding, Cool Whip, apples and caramel sauce. Another variation, apparently in Minnesota, uses Snickers bars instead of Twix.

Carrie likes it. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

What they're saying: "Twix salad and other variations of dessert salads are always an open house, baby shower or wedding shower staple," Axios' Jaden Amos told me.

Amos, from Portage, added: "I actually didn't know they were a weird regional thing until last week. Creamy dessert 'salads' remind me of childhood parties."

My review: A creamy, sweet "salad" is the way to go. Is it dessert or a side? Who cares! However, don’t let the apples fool you. There's nothing healthy about this dish.