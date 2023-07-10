56 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: We tried the Midwestern delicacy Twix salad
A colleague from Northwest Indiana recently mentioned Twix salad as a Midwestern dish perfect for a Fourth of July cookout.
- I'd never heard of it, so naturally, I had to try it.
Details: The dish combines Twix bars, pudding, Cool Whip, apples and caramel sauce. Another variation, apparently in Minnesota, uses Snickers bars instead of Twix.
What they're saying: "Twix salad and other variations of dessert salads are always an open house, baby shower or wedding shower staple," Axios' Jaden Amos told me.
- Amos, from Portage, added: "I actually didn't know they were a weird regional thing until last week. Creamy dessert 'salads' remind me of childhood parties."
My review: A creamy, sweet "salad" is the way to go. Is it dessert or a side? Who cares! However, don’t let the apples fool you. There's nothing healthy about this dish.
