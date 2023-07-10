Share on email (opens in new window)

Idling for more than three minutes is already illegal in Chicago for diesel vehicles, but freshman Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) wants to expand that rule to include all "internal combustion-powered vehicles."

Why it matters: Exhaust from transportation has overtaken coal plants as Illinois' top contributor to climate change.

The inspiration: "When I was visiting Lincoln Elementary and Parker and Lincoln Park High School, I got pitched on this ordinance by students," Knudsen tells Axios.

They used their parents idling outside school as an example of the problem, he says.

Between the lines: Knudsen's proposed ordinance carves out exemptions for emergency vehicles and days when temps are below freezing or over 80°.

But he anticipates pushback on how to enforce it.

The intrigue: He sees potential in using CTA bus camera technology, now being piloted to cite bus lane double-parkers, as a way to spot idlers.

What's next: The proposal has been assigned to the Environmental Protection committee, where Knudsen serves as vice-chair under co-sponsor Ald. Maria Hadden.